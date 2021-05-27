In BMW, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 27 May 2021 1:58 pm / 0 comments

BMW, as part of a larger line-up update exercise for the summer, has announced some enhancements for for the G30 5 Series, G31 5 Series Touring and G32 6 Series Gran Turismo models.

New to all three models is the four-zone automatic climate control system (previously an optional upgrade). This also includes a nanoparticle filter with nano-fleece and active carbon layers. The climate control system is already standard on the G07 BMW X7, but remains an option for 7 Series, 8 Series, X5, X6.

Meanwhile, the 6 Series GT can be had with M multifunctional seats, which is a new upgrade option. Available for the driver and front passenger, the new seats with integrated head restraints are said to provide optimised side and shoulder support, and they are power adjustable (including thigh support, backrest angle and width, and headrest height).

Like the updated 4 Series, the trio here also gets the enhanced Lane Departure Warning System as standard. At speeds above 70 km/h, the camera-based system will more precisely align the car to road markings. When driving on narrow country roads where the lanes have no centre marking and are less than 2.6-metres wide, the steering correction system will be overridden. For oncoming traffic detection, the system will use the outer edge of the lane as guides.