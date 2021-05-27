In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 27 May 2021 3:37 pm / 1 comment

Toyota will launch the new GR 86 in the United States during a product showcase event set to take place on June 2 in Texas. Although the company has yet to state as such, the provided teaser images of the redesigned sports car’s headlamps and wheels are clear indicators.

Something less obvious is the algebra equation (8x + 148 = 10x – 24) that Toyota USA inserted into its Instagram post, which when you solve for x, equals to 86. Shocker. The company also stated that the model will take 6.1 seconds to get from 0-96 km/h (0-60 mph), which is “all you need.”

The imminent arrival of the GR 86 in the US comes just over a month after the coupe made its global debut in Japan last month, and about half a year after its close sibling, the Subaru BRZ, was revealed last November.

While US specifications for the GR 86 will only be revealed next week, it will most definitely be powered by a 2.4 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine. Customers will likely have a choice between a six-speed manual and automatic transmission, both sending drive to the rear wheels.

In Japan, the GR 86 and BRZ’s FA24D mill serves up 235 PS (232 hp) at and 250 Nm of torque, which is actually a little more than the US-spec BRZ that packs 231 PS (228 hp) and 249 Nm. Regardless of the final numbers, the new car certainly has more power than the outgoing 86’s 208 PS (205 hp) and 212 Nm.

