In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Opel / By Mick Chan / 9 June 2021 4:28 pm / 0 comments

Opel has released an initial set of teaser images for the next-generation Astra, which will be the first for the nameplate to feature electrification, according to the brand.

A new design language for the upcoming generation will bring sharper lines, compared to those employed on the outgoing generation which made its debut seven years ago. Dubbed Vizor, the more angular design language is highlighted by the L-shaped LED daytime running light in the headlamp depicted here; this has recently been worn by the 2021 Vauxhall Mokka.

The angular styling is carried into the Astra’s interior as well, where a dual widescreen display layout dubbed the Pure Panel serves both driver instrumentation as well as infotainment functions, housed in a glossy panel that is kinked in the middle to separate the two screens.

Here, perforated leather upholstery can be seen on the front passenger side of the dashboard to the right of the infotainment screen; the accompanying teaser image of the multifunction steering wheel also reveals the use of contrast stitching in yellow. Meanwhile, also shown is a front seat in black upholstery, featuring silver trim inserts and contrast stitching.

Being part of the Stellantis group, the electrification of the upcoming Astra could see the adoption of the powertrain that is offered in the 2021 Peugeot 308. The French brand’s offering gets PHEV powertrains in two guises, where a 110 PS electric motor is paired with a 1.6 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine rated at either 150 PS/250 Nm or 180 PS.

Production of the new Astra will commence at the Rüsselsheim plant this year, says Opel, and the model range will offer two bodystyles – a five-door hatchback and a Sports Tourer station wagon.