In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 9 June 2021 6:18 pm / 0 comments

The road transport department (JPJ) has reminded the public that it only has three more days to take advantage of the 70% discount for summonses before the discount campaign, which was announced in April in conjunction with the department’s 75th anniversary, ends on June 11.

The 70% reduction is for all compoundable summonses issued under the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333), Commercial Vehicles Licensing Board Act 1987 (Act 334) and Land Public Transport Act 2010 (Act 715), except those involving court cases.

The offer is also extended to summonses that are still active and for which the compound period is still valid, if payment is made within the offer period. As all JPJ offices are currently closed for the duration of the full movement control order (FMCO), payments for summonses can be done online.

At its point of intoduction, the department said the offer was initiated to reduce the financial burden of the rakyat, especially those affected by economic issues brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.