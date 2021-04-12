In Local News / By Danny Tan / 12 April 2021 8:14 pm / 1 comment

In conjunction with JPJ’s 75th anniversary, the road transport department is offering a 70% discount for summonses. This offer is for summonses that are compoundable, and is not for cases that have moved to the courts. The offer is from April 13 to June 11, which is a 60-day window.

The 70% reduction is for all summonses issued under the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333), Commercial Vehicles Licensing Board Act 1987 (Act 334) and Land Public Transport Act 2010 (Act 715), including blacklisted cases. Note that for blacklisted cases, the offender will have to present himself at a JPJ office for a “redocumentation” process, before payment can be made.

The offer is also extended to summonses that are still active and which compound period is still valid, if payment is made within the offer period. The department says that this offer is to reduce the financial burden of the rakyat, which has been affected by the economic issues brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

JPJ summonses can be paid at the department’s offices and branches, UTC outlets, kiosks and online.