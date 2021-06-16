In Local News, Technology / By Mick Chan / 16 June 2021 4:43 pm / 0 comments

App-based ride sharing platform Socar is assisting the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) in fighting crime and ensuring a safer society, the company said in a statement. The platform works with the police in sharing information which goes towards solving cases, it said.

“We are happy to support the police in the sharing of information to help solve crimes more quickly, thus ensuring justice for the victims of crime, and helping to promote a safer society in the longer term,” said Socar group CEO Leon Foong. Between July 2020 and March 2021, information from Socar has assisted the PDRM in the successful solving of 34 cases so far, according to the platform.

First launched in 2011 in South Korea, Socar made its Malaysian debut in January 2018, beginning with a fleet of 240 cars for use from 240 collection points across Kuala Lumpur. Its fleet was joined by 50 units of the Volkswagen Polo hatchback by May that year, and then with the zero-emissions segment represented by the Renault Zoe EV, which was added to the group in December 2019.

The firm then launched Trevo, a peer-to-peer vehicle sharing marketplace which enables users to partake in the service as guests, who can borrow a car for a fee, or as hosts, who can earn a monthly sum for the loaning out of their vehicles. At launch, vehicles offered by Trevo ranged from hatchbacks to pick-up trucks and SUVs.

In April last year, Socar entered into collaboration with Honda Malaysia, who supplied 50 units of the Honda City for one-month rental to frontliners as mobility support in the tackling of the pandemic, with charges borne by Honda Malaysia.