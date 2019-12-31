In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Local News, Renault / By Gerard Lye / 31 December 2019 11:18 am / 0 comments

Socar, the app-based car-sharing programme, has expanded its fleet in Malaysia to include Renault Zoe EVs as part of a partnership with Tenaga Nasional. Users are now able to book a Zoe at Socar EV Zones, which are currently located at two locations in Cuberjaya, namely Shaftsbury Square and DPULZE Shopping Centre.

To place a booking, you’ll need to open the Socar app and find a Socar EV Zone as indicated on the map by a green plug pin – each booking is limited to five hours. Once the booking is made, head towards the Zoe, press the “plug” button to stop the charging process and unlock the car, and then unplug the charging cable from the car’s charging port before returning it to the charging station.

Once inside, check the car’s remaining battery level and estimate range to ensure there is sufficient charge for your journey. After you’re done using the vehicle, return it to a designated drop-off site, plug in the charger, and be on your merry way.

The Zoe units on hand are the same as those first introduced in Malaysia back in 2016, which are powered by an electric motor with 87 hp and 220 Nm. The e-motor is fed by a 22 kWh lithium-ion battery, which is capable of delivering a range of up to 240 km on a full charge.

As an incentive to entice users, Socar is offering a discount of 40% on EV bookings made, which can be claimed by using a promotion code (SOELECTRIC) at the checkout screen. If you have tried or any planning to try out the new Socar EV service, let us know about your user experience in the comments below.