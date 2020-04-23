In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 23 April 2020 12:03 pm / 0 comments

Honda Malaysia (HM) has announced a collaboration with car-sharing company Socar to provide mobility support to customers who are also serving as frontliners in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. The initiative will see the car company supply 50 units of the Honda City, which are available for a one-month rental by frontliners, with charges borne by HM.

The company says it appreciates the brave spirit as well as self-sacrifice of the frontliners, and the programme is meant to ease their transportation hassles, and thus, contribute to them performing their jobs with more peace of mind.

“Everyone is playing their part in the fight against the Covid-19 outbreak, and frontliners hold an even more important role in these difficult times. The past few weeks have not been easy for all in Malaysia, especially the frontliners who are working tirelessly to protect Malaysia from the pandemic,” said Toichi Ishiyama, managing director and CEO of Honda Malaysia.

“Despite having to withstand extra strain that is being put on them by the current situation, their selfless dedication and sacrifice have gained utmost respect from people in Malaysia and earned worldwide recognition. On behalf of Honda Malaysia, I would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the frontliners; the battle against Covid-19 would have been tougher without their unwavering perseverance,” added Ishiyama.

“The initiative with Socar is introduced to help the frontliners whose Honda cars are out of service at the moment by providing the City as their temporary on-the-road companion. With Malaysians taking responsibility for their own safety by staying at home amidst the movement control order (MCO) to flatten the curve, we are pleased to see that the number of cases are reducing. We believe we are stronger together, and by supporting each other, we can overcome all obstacles.” he ended.

Honda customers serving as frontliners who require mobility support can find more information and sign up for the programme at Honda Malaysia’s official website.