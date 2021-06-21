In Cars, International News, Porsche / By Matthew H Tong / 21 June 2021 5:09 pm / 0 comments

TechArt has announced the latest GTStreet R based on the 992 Porsche 911, with production limited to just 87 units worldwide. This is the 20th anniversary of the GTStreet R line-up, and the 87-run is a nod to the year the tuning firm was formed – 1987.

The mission with this GTStreet R is to make the perfect – those being the 911 Turbo and 911 Turbo S – even better. For 73,000 euros (RM360k), owners of either Turbo models can have their cars fitted with a whole lot of carbon-fibre, including the bonnet and dual-tiered GT wing at the back.

TechArt says the wing increases downforce on the rear axle by four folds and 45% less lift on the front axle when measured against the standard 911 at 140 km/h. Thanks to larger intakes, air throughput has also been increased. The company also made it a point to reveal that the factory-fitted active aero components still work as intended.

Carbon-fibre is also used to make the wheel arch extensions (wider by 30 mm up front), fender fins, side intakes, roof spoiler and rear diffuser. Other exterior parts that are included in the price are TechArt sports exhaust system and Formula VI forged wheels (20-inch front, 21-inch rear). All these have been developed and manufactured according to the company’s high standards, and the aero gains have been validated in a wind tunnel.

Those who cannot get enough of carbon-fibre will be pleased to learn that the composite material is also extensively used in the cabin. You’ll find it on the centre tunnel, dashboard trim, door inserts and gearstick, all of which are complemented nicely with Alcantara upholstery. The front seats feature perforations that make up the number 87. The upcoming Clubsport pack adds performance seats and roll bar.

In terms of performance, TechArt has two power upgrades, starting with the TA092/T1.1 Techtronic management. This raises power by 60 PS and 100 Nm, all for a total of 710 PS and 900 Nm. This is a plug-and-play offering that does not interfere with the factory engine management software.

Want more power? Simply opt for the TA092/T2.1 kit. This comes with new and improved turbochargers to raise output to 800 PS and 950 Nm, and at the same time unlocks a new top speed of 350 km/h. TechArt also offers sport springs that lower the ride height by 25 mm, whereas the coilver kit allows a range of reduction from 15 mm to 25 mm. A fully adjustable suspension is in the works, and will be introduced as part of the Clubsport package.