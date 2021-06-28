In Bikes, International Bike News, Suzuki Motorcycles / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 28 June 2021 12:35 pm / 2 comments

Scheduled for public release in Malaysia’s ASEAN neighbour Philippines at the end of June is the 2022 Suzuki Hayabusa, priced at PHP 1,088 million (RM93,200). Getting its worldwide launch in February 2021, the Hayabusa is in its third iteration of Suzuki’s hyperbike that got its beginning in the motorcycle horsepower wars of the 90s that began with the Kawasaki ZZR1100 and Honda CBR1100XX Blackbird.

Still using a normally aspirated inline-four displacing 1,340 cc, the Hayabusa is claimed to produce 190 PS at 9,700 rpm and 150 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. This compares against the 231 PS at 11,500 rpm (243 PS with Ram Air) and 141.7 Nm of torque at 11,000 rpm of the supercharged Kawasaki Ninja H2.

Weighing in at 264 kg, the Hayabusa has a seat height of 800 mm, with 20-litres of fuel carried in the tank. Braking is done with Brembo Stylema four-piston callipers and suspension uses KYB upside-down forks and monoshock, controlled semi-electronically which Suzuki calls Suzuki Intelligent Ride Systems (SIRS).

Gear changing on the six-speed gearbox is now made faster through the use of an up-and-down quick shifter and final drive is by chain. A full suite of riding aids is now standard in the third generation Hayabusa, with ride-by-wire throttle, traction control, wheel lift control, engine braking and ride modes.

A six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) feeds data to the ECU and keeps everything under control, adding riding conveniences such as hill hold control. There are three colour options for the 2022 Suzuki Hayabusa – Glass Sparkle Black & Candy Burnt Gold, Metallic Matte Sword Silver & Candy Daring Red and Pearl Brilliant White & Metallic Matte Stellar Blue.



