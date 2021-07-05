In Cars, International News, Maserati / By Gerard Lye / 5 July 2021 10:16 am / 0 comments

Maserati has revised the list of available trim levels for the Ghibli, Quattroporte and Levante as part of the company’s updates for the 2022 model year (MY2022). The options now include the GT, Modena and Trofeo, all of which were developed to fulfil customers’ demands and expectations, the company said.

Cars specified with the base GT will come with chrome inserts, along with 18-inch (for the Ghibli and Levante) and 19-inch alloys wheels (for the Quattroporte). Meanwhile, the interior receives comfort seats with leather upholstery, which is paired with Dark Mirror trim for the Ghibli GT, Radica wood trim the for Quattroporte GT and Black Piano trim for the Levante GT.

All GT trims feature a 3.0 litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine that delivers 350 PS (345 hp) and 500 Nm of torque, although in markets where the hybrid versions of the Ghibli and Levante are offered, these models get a 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder unit with a 48-volt mild hybrid system for 330 PS (325 hp) and 450 Nm of torque instead.

While the GT trim serves to highlight “Maserati’s character, charm and elegance,” the Modena is aimed at “sports enthusiasts.” With the Modena trim, cars come fitted with sport bumpers and Black Piano inserts as well as 20-inch alloys. Inside, sporty wraparound leather seats are accompanied by Black Piano trim for the Levante and Quattroporte or Dark Mirror trim for the Ghibli.

In this specification, the Ghibli and Levante Hybrid models are upgraded to the aforementioned 3.0 litre twin-turbo V6 in specific markets, while the Quattroporte gets a power bump to 430 PS (424 hp) and 580 Nm. The more powerful V6 is standard in the United States, where the Levante also gets an optional Modena S trim with a 3.8 litre twin-turbo V8 developing 558 PS (550 hp) and 729 Nm, along with the Nerissimo package (black chrome finishing) and red brake calipers.

At the very top of the Trofeo trim, which are identified by carbon-fibre trim, 21 or 22-inch alloys, red brake calipers and sport seats in full-grain “Pieno Fiore” natural leather. All Trofeo cars are powered by a 3.8 litre twin-turbo V8 that serves up 580 PS (572 hp) and 730 Nm.

Regardless of trim chosen, all three come with the new Maserati logo first introduced with the MC20 on the bonnet, a new trident badge on the C-pillars and updated rear lettering. The badges of the specific trim will also appear just above the side air ducts, while the interior also gets the new Maserati lettering – Trofeo trims get a specific logo on the headrests. The orders books for the MY2022 range are now open as of July 1, 2021.