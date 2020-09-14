In Cars, International News, Maserati / By Gerard Lye / 14 September 2020 12:03 pm / 0 comments

During the launch of the Maserati MC20, the Italian carmaker also took the time to introduce its new Fuoriserie programme, which is platform that allows customers to personalise their purchase however they see fit. To showcase the depth of the programme, the company revealed three one-off creations based on Trofeo versions of the Ghibli, Levante and Quattroporte.

Given the complexity involved when it comes personalising a car, Maserati is making things simpler for its customers by providing three starting collections to choose from, namely Corse, Futura and Unica, with further additions possible.

The first is applied to the Ghibli you see before you, which carries an Officine Aluminium exterior colour with a brushed finish to create a look reminiscent of hand-beaten bodies of historic competition models. It also gets a dual red stripes and various parts like the logo are machined to give a raw steel or brushed aluminium effect.

Moving inside, Alcantara and carbon-fibre are applied on various parts of the cabin, including for the steering wheel, dashboard and centre console, while the vibrant seats are trimmed in leather to pay tribute to those found in vintage Formula 1 cars.

Next up, the Futura collection looks forward to a more high-tech world, drawing inspiration from 3D scans of objects. Seen on the Levante SUV is a Textured Blue Graphite paintjob with a rough satin finish, to which small plus signs are added on in a reflective material, representing the points of a 3D scan. The interior is appropriately trimmed in white leather and grey Alcantara to suit the futuristic theme.

Lastly, for fans of fashion, art and culture, there’s the Unica collection that emphasises warm and pearly colours and metallic finishes for the wheels. This colourful approach, when applied to the Quattroporte, make things rather striking, more so with the “Louis Vuitton-esque” tridents all over the exterior. Contrasting red accents are also applied to the wheels, while the interior goes the other direction with a white and turquoise theme, along with crystals set into the cabin.

All three specifications are available for order now, with the MC20 set to be added in later on. The only limits here are your imagination and bank account, so it’s up to you just how flashy or subdued you want your Maserati to be.