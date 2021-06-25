In Cars, International News, Maserati / By Matthew H Tong / 25 June 2021 3:42 pm / 0 comments

Maserati has introduced the Ghibli Fragment special edition in Japan, created in collaboration with Hiroshi Fujiwara. Fujiwara-san, himself a world renowned streetwear designer, is the founder of Fragment Design and widely hailed as the Japanese godfather of street culture. More on him, later.

The Fragment edition is available in two guises – Ghibli Operanera and Ghibli Operabianca. The bitonal duo are both based on the GranLusso variant, one finished in glossy/opaque black and the other in gloss white and opaque black. Only 175 units of the special edition model will be made for the global market.

Unique exterior touches include the Fragment badging on the grille, 20-inch Urano matte black wheels, a special Fragment badge on the C-pillars, plus the “M157110519FRG” code on the fenders, just beneath the iconic triple side air ducts. The first four characters represent the Ghibli’s ID code, and the six digits that follow denote the date (November 5, 2019) with which Fujiwara-san and Centro Stile Maserati touched base. The final three letters are the acronym of Fragment.

Inside, the Ghiblis get a mix of premium leather and Alcantara upholstery, with contrasting silver inserts for the vertical stitching, Trident embroidery on the head restraint, as well as the Ghibli and Fragment lettering on the seats. The seat belts, meanwhile, are dark blue in colour.

The launch of the Ghibli Fragment edition will be joined by a capsule collection, also available in limited quantities. This collection will be made available through official Maserati channels.

Now, Fujiwara-san is a pioneer of the Tokyo streetwear culture back in the 1980s. He was also one of the first DJs to import hip hop music into the country, and as a producer and musician he has worked with several international artists. Like what you see?