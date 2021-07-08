In Aprilia, Bikes, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 8 July 2021 9:20 am / 0 comments

Shown during the Xi’an Auto Expo in China recently was the 2021 Apirlia GPR250R, marking the Noale firm’s re-entry into the quarter-litre sports bike class. While details are scant, reports online indicate the GPR250R will be an Asian market model where it competes against the likes of the Yamaha YZF-R25, Honda CBR250RR and Kawasaki ZX-25R, among others.

What is known is the GPR250R will have a launch price of 26,800 RMB (RM17,274), which places it at the right price point for this motorcycle segment. Carrying a single-cylinder, liquid-cooled mill, the GPR250R appears closely based on the Europe market Aprilia RS125, with what appears to be a die-cast aluminium frame and swingarm.

Bodywork follows the styling of the bigger Aprilia sports bikes like the RSV though the current vogue for wings on the fairing is omitted. No power numbers were given, though a figure of 26 hp is speculated by various sites which places the GPR250R squarely in the specifications for this class.

Pursuing available photos online show the typical accoutrements we have come to expect from Aprilia for its sports bikes, including a TFT-LCD screen and Led lighting. Other equipment includes upside-down forks and single hydraulic disc brakes front and rear with ABS, along with preload-adjustable monoshock.

