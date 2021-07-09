In Local News / By Danny Tan / 9 July 2021 1:03 pm / 0 comments

Following the declaration of the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in Seremban, the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) and Puspakom in the Negeri Sembilan state capital will be closed from today till July 22.

The National Security Council (MKN) declared the EMCO for the Seremban district for two weeks starting today, announced by deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob yesterday. The EMCO covers eight mukim di Seremban, which are Ampangan, Labu, Lenggeng, Pantai, Rantau, Rasah, Seremban and Setul.

APAD says that all scheduled appointments will be cancelled as a result of the closure. Vehicle testing company Puspakom said the same, adding that all payment for appointments will be automatically refunded.

Yes, the open-close cycle is a hassle for those who have transactions to complete, but JPJ has already announced a validity extension for expiring licenses, number plates, Puspakom tests and the tukar hak milik process, so at least you’ll be legal.