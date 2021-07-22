In Cars, International News, Porsche / By Matthew H Tong / 22 July 2021 5:40 pm / 0 comments

Porsche managed to sustain its bullish momentum going into 2021, announcing that it had sold 153,656 vehicles globally in the first six months of 2021. That is a record high for the automaker, which in turn represents a 31% increase over the same period last year.

The Cayenne remains the top selling model for Porsche with 44,050 units delivered, or a 12% jump compared to last year. The Macan is very close behind with 43,618 units, an increase of 27%. After that is the 911 with 20,611 deliveries (22% increase), Taycan with 19,822 deliveries, 718 Boxster and Cayman with 11,922 deliveries (up 33%), and the Panamera with 13,633 deliveries (up 6%).

In terms of market, the Asia Pacific, Africa and Middle East region contributed 69,198 units, the bulk of which came from China, its largest single market. Porsche sold 48,654 new vehicles in the Republic alone, an increase of 23%. There, the demand for the 911 grew quite significantly as well, with 2,324 units delivered – a 83% jump compared to 1H 2020.

The US recorded a considerable growth of 50% with 36,326 units delivered, while the whole of Europe saw 40,435 customers (up 25%; 13,094 units in Germany alone) drive home in their brand new Porsches.

Porsche executive board member for sales and marketing, Detlev von Platen said: “After an intensive first half year in 2021, we can report a very positive result. Our order books are full. At the same time, we are aware of the uncertainties caused by the Corona pandemic and the semiconductor supply situation. We are continuing to keep a close eye on the overall situation while maintaining our optimistic stance.“

Nevertheless, von Platen said “we are extremely delighted with the high level of demand for our sports cars – the increase in deliveries in the first half of the year is above that of the overall market. The rate of electrification is growing in all regions. This development confirms the path that we have taken with our drive strategy.”

“In Europe, around 40% of the cars currently being delivered have an electric motor – whether they’re a purely electric vehicle or a plug-in hybrid. Our highest priority continues to be to fulfil our customers’ dreams,” he added.