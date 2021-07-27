In Local News / By Danny Tan / 27 July 2021 1:09 pm / 0 comments

Puspakom has released the August 2021 schedule for its mobile inspection unit for Peninsular Malaysia, and off-site testing for Sabah and Sarawak.

The mobile inspection unit truck will visit Perak, Johor, Terengganu, Kelantan, Pahang and Negeri Sembilan. The purpose of this initiative is to serve those living far away from Puspakom branches. Services offered include routine, transfer of ownership and voluntary vehicle inspections, among other tests.

There’s no fancy “transformers” truck in East Malaysia, but personnel and equipment for off-site tests will visit Ranau, Kudat, Kota Belud, Kunak, Kapit, Limbang and Marudi, among other smaller towns in Sabah and Sarawak.

Click to enlarge schedules

The vehicle inspection company says that customers can go straight to the stated locations at the set dates, without needing to make an online appointment, as one would have to do for Puspakom branches. The mobile inspection unit’s operation hours are from 8am to 6pm. Remember to follow SOPs and maintain social distancing.

On another note, Puspakom says that its Sungai Petani branch remains closed. Customers who recently visited the outlet and feel unwell or have Covid-19 symptoms are advised to go for tests. Meanwhile, the Seremban branch that was closed due to an EMCO on the area restarted operations on July 23.