In Cars, International News, Volkswagen / By Matthew H Tong / 28 July 2021 2:45 pm / 0 comments

Volkswagen will be introducing no less than three versions of the ID. Buzz electric van, serving key markets such as Europe and the US. According to Automotive News Europe, there will be a six-seater passenger version in Europe for ride-pooling services, with each passenger seat being individually accessible and comes with a separate information screen.

The US, meanwhile, will get a ride-hailing specific variant tailored for customers who are traveling alone or in small groups. This version will have only four seats – two forward-facing seats and two more facing the rear of the vehicle.

The third version is a commercial vehicle, called the ID. Buzz Cargo. This will be designed and built to target the courier delivery sector, which is growing due to the online shopping boom. The report said the ID. Buzz will go on sale in Europe in late 2022, and the US in 2024.

Customers pleaded for the ID. Buzz to enter production after its 2017 debut

During the automaker’s Strategy 2030 keynote held on July 13, it revealed that it was testing ID. Buzz prototypes with Level 4 self-driving functionalities. This means the van can drive without human supervision (the driver seat can swivel to face rear passengers), albeit under certain conditions. Volkswagen said there is potential for self-driving delivery van.

Company development head for autonomous driving, Christian Senger said an autonomous ID. Buzz Cargo can eliminate the requirement for a human driver and would make parcel delivery more productive. “Our answer is autonomous delivery vans for the distribution networks of tomorrow, where delivery workers no longer need driver’s licenses and become passengers who focus on their loads and the order of deliveries,” he said.

Senger added that Volkswagen is expecting to make 70 billion euros in revenue from mobility services in the five largest European markets by the end of the decade. As for the autonomous mobility solutions, it will have to identify key markets before further actions can be made.

