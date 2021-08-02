In Local News / By Danny Tan / 2 August 2021 12:58 pm / 0 comments

Puspakom has announced the temporary closure of its Glenmarie, Johor Bahru, Cheras and Taman Daya (Johor) branches for the disinfection and sanitisation process. The outlets will remain closed until further notice.

The Glenmarie and JB branches have been shut since July 30, and the latter’s closure includes all mobile inspection for Johor. The Taman Daya branch closure is from August 1, while Cheras will be closed from today onwards.

As usual, all payment made in advance for appointments scheduled during the closure will be automatically refunded. One will have to make new appointments when the branches reopen. Should you receive it, ignore the MyPuspakom appointment reminder.

However, there are some options for those who have appointments at Glenmarie and JB. For Glenmarie customers, you can bring your appointment slip and walk-in at Puspakom branches at PJ and Padang Jawa. JB customers can opt to do the same at branches in Pasir Gudang, Senai and Kluang. If you opt to walk-in at alternative branches, payment must be made there, as your original payment would be auto-refunded.