In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 3 August 2021 5:14 pm / 1 comment

Honda Malaysia has just announced its August promo, which sees a further reduction in pricing for its locally assembled models, name the Jazz, City, BR-V, Civic, HR-V, CR-V and Accord.

As shown in the above graphic, the Honda Jazz 1.5 S can now be had from RM69,511, a discount of RM3,000 from the SST-free price of RM72,511. Before the SST exemption was introduced, this model costs RM75,300, so that’s quite a chunk of savings if you ask us.

The City now starts from RM72,191 (cheaper by over RM3,000), and the entry-level Civic 1.8 S can be yours from RM107,326 (down from RM109,326). The CKD Accord is discounted quite a bit, now going at an attractive price of RM172,203 for the 1.5 TC. With SST-free pricing, it costs RM6,000 more (RM178,203), and before that it was RM185,900.

For crossovers and SUVs, the seven-seater BR-V 1.5 E is priced from RM82,726 (RM4,000 cheaper); the HR-V 1.8 E can be driven home from RM101,500 (down RM2,500), and the base CR-V 2.0 2WD is yours from RM137,912 (RM6,400 less).

Once again, note that the discounts may vary between variants, and this promotion is only going to last for the month of August. You may refer to the full SST-free price list, here.