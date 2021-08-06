In Acura, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 6 August 2021 3:26 pm / 0 comments

Even though the Acura NSX (we know it as a Honda) will reach the end of its production run in 2022, the sports car will still remain a competitor on the track. Honda Performance Development (HPD) recently gave the NSX GT3 some updates to keep it competitive for the near future.

Called the NSX GT3 Evo22, it builds upon the existing platform that was won multiple races and championships in IMSA, SRO and Japan’s Super GT. According to the company, the improvements are aimed at providing more consistent performance across a wider range of conditions and drivers.

These include upgraded intercoolers for the 3.5 litre twin-turbo V6, although the fancy all-wheel drive and hybrid systems remain absent. The engine shares the same engine block, cylinder heads, valvetrain, crankshaft, pistons and dry sump lubrication system with the road car. Also unchanged is the Xtrac six-speed sequential-shift racing gearbox that sends drive exclusively to the rear wheels.

Acura NSX GT3 Evo

Elsewhere, the race car gets revised spring rates and suspension geometry adjustments, new, FIA-mandated rain light in the rear, along with new variant options for the air-conditioning system and headlamps. For endurance racing, there are increased fluid tank sizes, while a revised wheel system allows for quicker tyre changes.

As with the NSX GT3 Evo, the chassis and engine are built at Acura’s Performance Manufacturing Centre in Marysville, Ohio, with final assembly completed by JAS Motorsport in Milan, Italy. The Italian company will continue to provide support to teams in Europe, while HPD in Southern California will support North American teams.

The NSX GT3 Evo22 is now available for order and the company says it is homologated through 2024, meaning you’ll still get to see in races for a little while longer. Previous versions of the NSX GT3 have been successful on track, with 25 class wins in IMSA and SRO since its introduction in 2017, and is the defending manufacturers’ champion.