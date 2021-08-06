In Cars, Ferrari, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 6 August 2021 9:41 am / 0 comments

Novitec has added yet another model to its N-Largo line-up, with the latest being the Ferrari 812 GTS. The German tuning firm will only produce 18 examples of this, each tailor-made to the customer’s liking. The company worked with designer Vittorio Strosek to develop this 812 GTS N-Largo.

As with most Novitec products, carbon-fibre is used almost exclusively for the widebody treatment, which adds a total of 140 mm to the width of the car (2,110 mm). Also on are custom front bumper with front lip and side skirts, a completely new rear diffuser design with quad 110 mm tips, and an integrated spoiler that supposedly generates more downforce.

Other bespoke carbon components include the bonnet vent trimmings, side mirrors and tail lights surround, all of which can either be painted or specified in naked, unpainted carbon. Vossen continues to supply the wheels, which in this case is a 21-inch set for the front with 275/30 tyres, and larger 22-inch hoops for the rear with 335/25 profile rubbers.

Sport springs have been fitted, effectively reducing ride height by 35 mm. But for it to be useable on regular roads, it’s augmented with a front-lift kit that raises the nose by 40 mm at the touch of a button. This also takes place automatically when driving at speeds above 80 km/h.

Now for the powertrain. The 6.5 litre naturally-aspirated V12 mill has been massaged to produce 840 PS and 751 Nm of torque, which is 40 PS and 33 Nm more than the stock output. In fact, those numbers are even higher than what the limited-run 812 Competizione Aperta makes (830 PS, 692 Nm), allowing the N-Largo to sprint from 0-100 km/h in 2.8 seconds. Vmax is 345 km/h.

This is achieved by installing a custom high-performance exhaust system that are flow-optimised and feature full thermal insulation. As usual, the exhaust can be specified with or without active flaps.