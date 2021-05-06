In Cars, Ferrari, International News / By Anthony Lim / 6 May 2021 12:53 pm / 0 comments

Ferrari has officially taken the wraps off its 812 Competizione, which was previewed last month. Only 999 units of the limited-edition model, which is derived from the 812 Superfast, will be made. The reveal also saw the unveiling of the 812 Competizione A (for Aperta), the Targa-top version of the car. It too is a limited-run variant, and only 599 examples will be built.

Both are powered by a naturally-aspirated 6.5 litre V12 engine, which is derived from the unit on the 812 Superfast. Output has been bumped up to 830 PS (818 hp) at 9,250 rpm, which is 30 PS more than the regulation 812’s. Maximum torque is 692 Nm at 7,000 rpm, which is 26 Nm less than the Superfast.

The engine is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, While it retains the same gear ratios as the Superfast, calibration of the control strategies has reduced shift times by 5%.

Weighing in at 1,487 kg dry (38 kg less than the Superfast), the 812 Competizione will do the 0-100 km/h run in 2.85 seconds, while getting to 200 km/h takes 7.5 seconds. This makes it a shade faster than the Superfast into both the 100 and 200 km/h mark. As for top speed, the car will do 340 km/h, the same as the standard 812. For the anoraks, the 812 Competizione has a Fiorano lap time of one minute 20 seconds.

What’s novel about the mill, besides the increased output, is its ability to hit 9,500 rpm, giving the Competizione the honour of being the highest-revving road-going Ferrari ever. To gain that extra output, several areas of the engine have been significantly re-engineered.

These include the redesign of the distribution and the cylinder heads. The cams, which now feature a diamond-like carbon (DLC) coating, now action the valve stems via DLC-coated steel sliding finger followers that have been developed specifically for the unit to provide a higher lift profile.

Other key engine components such as the con-rods, pistons, crankshaft and distribution have also been reworked. Titanium con-rods, which are 40% lighter than steel versions, find their way on, as well as a rebalanced crankshaft that is now 3% lighter than previously. The piston pins, meanwhile, feature a DLC coating to lower friction.

The intake has also been reconfigured, with both manifold and plenum made more compact to reduce the overall length of the tract. The result, the automaker says, is more power at high revs and an optimised torque curve at all engine speeds.

Other revisions include a a new variable-displacement oil pump that continuously adjusts oil pressure across the engine’s entire operating range, the adoption of a less viscous oil than used on previous V12s and the improvement in the flow rate throughout the entire oil scavenge line. The calibration of the direct fuel injection management strategy has also been revised.

The cooling system has also been adapted to cope with the additional heat generated by the extra power, with the introduction of a single front air intake to maximise the amount air of cooling air channelled towards the radiators. Along with revisions to the coolant circuit, cooling efficiency is up by 10% over the Superfast.

The car, which sits on 20-inch wheels with 275/35 front and 315/35 rear rubbers, also sees the debut of independent four-wheel steering as well as the automaker’s latest 7.0 version of its Side Slip Control (SSC) system. For the former, a new electronic management system enables the right and left actuators to be actioned individually rather than in synchronised fashion, offering a significant boost in grip and performance as well as quicker response times.

Exterior design novelties include new front air intakes and a transverse groove in the bonnet housing a carbon-fibre blade. Aerodynamic performance is further refined with underbody improvements, and brake cooling has also been upped. The car also features the new front “Aero” calliper that debuted on the SF90 Stradale, which has an air intake integrated into its casting.

Aside from the striking blade on the bonnet, carbon-fibre has been generously drafted into use on the exterior in a bid to save weight, with the material to be found on the front bumpers, rear bumpers, rear spoiler and air intakes. The Competizione A’s targa top is also made of the stuff.

Elsewhere, the rear screen on the Competizione now is completely closed by all-aluminium surface, and this allows vortex generators to be placed on them to distort the flow and redistribute the rear axle’s pressure field.

In the 812 Competizione A, the vortex generators aren’t present, so that one adopts a bridge element between the flying buttresses to deflect flow effectively and efficiently towards the rear spoiler, which the company says offers the same level of downforce as the coupe.

Moving further behind, the rear diffuser now extends right across the full width of the car to guarantee maximum horizontal expansion of the underbody’s aerodynamic flow. This has also allow for a new exhaust tailpipe layout – the car drops the Superfast’s twin circular tailpipes on each side and adopts a single vertical, rectangular-shaped unit on both ends.

In combination with other design elements, including the vortex generators as well as a higher sitting spoiler, the rework offers an increase in downforce of around 25% compared to the Superfast.

Inside, the general parameters and main dash and door panel interfaces from the 812 have been retained, including the signature diapason motif. Some weight has been shed from the door panels, and there’s a new H-gate theme on the centre tunnel.

As for pricing, the 812 Competizione goes for 499,000 euros (RM2.47 million) in Italy, while the 812 Competizione Aperta is priced at 578,000 euros (RM2.86 million). First deliveries are scheduled to begin sometime in the first quarter of next year, but if you’re eyeing one, well, it’s a little too late, because all the cars have been accounted for.