11 August 2021

The first six months of 2021 has been good for Geely Philippines, as local distributor Sojitz G Auto Philippines (SGAP) reported a total of 2,426 units sold. This represents a 342% increase compared to the same period last year, and is good enough to put the brand in ninth place in terms of total industry sales in the country.

The H1 2021 sales figure surpasses the 2,158 units that the company sold for the whole of 2020, although we have to keep in mind that the pandemic did leave quite a mark on vehicle sales then. In fact, the company said previously that 24% of total 2020 sales were only generated last December.

Once again, the Coolray (also known as the Binyue or Proton X50) is Geely Philippines’ most popular model, with 1,312 units sold in H1 2021, or 153% more compared to the 518 units recorded in H1 2020. The model also remained the best-selling model in the subcompact 4×2 SUV segment for a sixth straight month.

The Coolray is just as popular in Russia, as it was the top-selling model in the country in July 2021 with 1,387 units recorded. This is more than half of the number of units sold in the month, with the Atlas (also known as the Azkarra, Boyue or X70) coming in second (959 units) and the Tugella (also known as the Xingyue) in third (91 units).

In July 2021, Geely Russia managed to hand over 2,502 units to customers, representing a 21% increase from the month before. Widening the timeline focus, the company sold a total of 11,873 units from January to July this year, which is 103% more than the same period in 2020.

On a much larger scale, Geely Automobile Holding reported last month that a total of 99,275 units were sold in July 2021, with SUVs making up the majority (60,738 units), followed by sedans (37,829 units) and MPVs (708 units).

Zhejiang Geely Holding Group structure

Meanwhile, from January to July, 729,512 units (this includes Lynk & Co-branded vehicles) were delivered, representing an increase of approximately 15% from the same period last year, and achieving 48% of the full year sales volume target of 1.53 million units this year.

The automotive division within Zhejiang Geely Holding (ZGH) consists of several brands, with Proton being one of them. Our national carmaker also performed well during the first six months of 2021, with a 52% year-on-year increase to 56,352 units.