In Acura, Cars, Honda, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Mick Chan / 16 August 2021 10:49 am / 0 comments

Wrapping up the current Honda NSX line is the Type S, a run-out model that will have just 350 units produced, including 300 units which will be allocated for the United States market where it will be branded as an Acura.

Wearing VIN #001, the very first Type S example has been auctioned for US$1.1 million (RM4.7 million) at the Mecum Auction as part of Monterey Car Week, where proceeds from the sale will be donated by Acura to various charitable organisations including the Center of Science and Industry (COSI) in support of youth education in the United States.

The winning bid for the first NSX Type S went to serial first-off-the-line performance car buyer and racing team owner Rick Hendrick, who will be able to custom-order his NSX Type S to his exact specifications, according to Honda.

Hendrick also bought the very first hybrid NSX at a Barrett-Jackson auction in 2016. Other cars in Hendrick’s notable purchase history include the first Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Coupe, the first 2014 (C7) Corvette Stingray, the first 2012 Camaro ZL1and the final BMW M5 “30 Jahre”.

Key updates to the hybrid-era NSX in this Type S guise include a revised 3.5 litre twin-turbo V6 which gets new turbochargers from the NSX GT3 Evo racer, offering increased boost pressure along with higher-flow injectors and more capable intercoolers to yield 527 PS and 600 Nm of torque, or 20 PS and 50 Nm more than before.

Similarly, the electric drive side of the powertrain remains the same in layout, where two motors drive the front wheels and one augments the rear, albeit with a more efficient lithium-ion battery that now offers 20% more capacity and 10% more output. These changes enable more performance from the motors in all situations, while shorter gearing for the front motors yield stronger off-the-line acceleration.

All in, the NSX Type S boasts an increased total system output of 608 PS and 667 Nm of torque, or 27 PS and 22 Nm more than previously. Revisions to its driveline include a nine-speed dual-clutch automatic that now allows the driver to downshift several gears at once by holding the left shift paddle, while reprogrammed software enables 50% quicker upshifts. Track mode gets a 1,500 rpm lift in threshold for earlier downshifting.

Rolling stock measures 19 inches in front and 20 inches at the back, offering increased offset to widen track widths by 10 mm and 20 mm front and rear, respectively. These, along with bespoke Pirelli P Zero tyres offer a 6% gain in lateral grip. All together, the chassis and powertrain revisions enable the NSX Type S to lap the Suzuka circuit in Japan two seconds quicker than the base car.

GALLERY: 2022 Acura/Honda NSX Type S