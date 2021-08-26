In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 26 August 2021 3:41 pm / 3 comments

Launched in India is the 2021 Honda CB200X, following the styling of the CB500X and priced at 144,500 INR ex-New Delhi (RM8,159). As a lightweight adventure-tourer in the quarter-litre class, the CB200X takes the engine from the India market Honda Hornet 2.0 naked sports, along with all the other mechanicals.

The 184.4 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder mill is fed by Honda’s PGM-Fi and produces 17 hp at 8,500 rpm and 16.1 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. A five-speed gearbox gearbox and chain final drive gets power to the ground though the CB200X is not as basic as all that with an LCD instrument panel inside the cockpit along with conveniences such as a hazard light switch.

Full LED lighting is used throughout and single-channel ABS is standard equipment while the front turn signals are incorporated into the hand guards. Suspension, taken from the Hornet, is done with gold anodised upside-down forks while the rear gets a preload-adjustable monoshock with dimensions such as ground clearance at 167 mm and 810 mm seat height remaining unchanged, in case you were expecting a long-legged adventure touring motorcycle.

A single hydraulic brake disc – 276 mm front and 220 mm rear – provides the stopping power, along with the aforementioned single-channel ABS. Weight wise the CB200X tips the scales at 147 kg, 5 kg more than the Hornet and block pattern tyres gives this sub quarter-litre class machine the looks to go with that adventure-touring style, though perhaps more touring than adventure.

Which does beg an interesting question, since the Honda CB500X is sold in Malaysia, at RM36,099. What if, Honda takes the two-cylinder mill from the Honda CBR250RR (RM25,999), gives it proper tall suspension with the bodywork of the CB200X and upgrades the braking.

Do you think 250 cc Honda adventure-tourer would be a more than worthy challenger to the Kawasaki Versys-X 250 (RM23,789)? Let us know what you think in the comments below.