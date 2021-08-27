In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 27 August 2021 12:18 pm / 3 comments

Honda Malaysia has announced official pricing for the HR-V Hybrid, which retails for RM113,954.82 on-the-road without insurance. The amount factors in the ongoing sales tax exemption announced by the government previously, which is 100% off, as the HR-V is locally assembled (CKD).

Previously, there was no price tag attached to the HR-V Hybrid (or any Honda hybrid model for that matter) when the company announced its price list last year to reflect the government’s decision to reduce the SST for cars.

The Hybrid variant still didn’t receive a price when the company updated the HR-V back in January this year. For the Hybrid, it gains a few items from the existing V grade, including chrome door handles (previously body-coloured), LED headlamps (previously halogens), LED front fog lamps (previously bulb-type units) and dual-tube guide style LED taillights (previously direct-type clusters).

Inside, the Hybrid also gets a new three-spoke, leather-wrapped steering wheel, again from the V grade, along with a seven-inch touchscreen Display Audio that is now standard across the range. The head unit comes with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, accompanied by two additional USB ports in the centre console.

Other changes include the addition of a Platinum White Pearl colour option (the previous Orchid White Pearl is gone) alongside Lunar Silver Metallic and Modern Steel Metallic. You’ll still get 17-inch wheels that are paired with 215/55 profile tyres.

The Hybrid retains its Sport Hybrid i-DCD (intelligent dual-clutch drive) powertrain as before, which consists of an Atkinson-cycle 1.5 litre DOHC i-VTEC engine (132 PS and 156 Nm), an electric motor (30 PS and 160 Nm), a lithium-ion traction battery and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Together, the system provides a total output of 152 PS and 190 Nm of torque.

The rest of the kit list is unchanged too, with standard items being keyless entry and engine start, half leather upholstery, a multi-info instrument cluster display, paddle shifters, four speakers, six airbags, automatic brake hold, ABS, EBD, hill start assist and VSA.

When the facelifted HR-V was launched back in January 2019, the Hybrid was priced between the V and RS, with a noticeable price gap between them. With the latest pricing announcement, the Hybrid (RM113,954.82) now sits much closer to the V (RM113,421.92) rather than the RS (RM118,581.81).

“The HR-V has remained Malaysians’ favourite compact SUV with its versatility, spaciousness and stylish exterior appearance. Having considered market feedback and demands, we have introduced exterior upgrades to the hybrid variant. With the overall package and attractive pricing, we believe it will be the preferred choice for customers who are seeking a compact SUV body type with a thrilling hybrid performance,” said Madoka Chujo, managing director and CEO of Honda Malaysia.

“As the country is still facing a challenging situation in the fight against Covid-19, Honda Malaysia would like to thank all frontliners for their sacrifices and hard work in battling this pandemic. We strongly believe that ‘Together As One’, we can overcome this difficult period. We are also thankful that the on-going vaccination program will expedite the process towards achieving herd immunity in the community,” she added.

Honda Malaysia also confirmed that it has resumed operations at its Melaka manufacturing plant and dealerships. If you prefer to place an order with minimal physical contact, you can use the company’s online car pre-booking service.