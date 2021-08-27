In Local News / By Mick Chan / 27 August 2021 12:13 pm / 3 comments

Petronas continues to be the most valuable brand in Malaysia, once again topping the Brand Finance Malaysia 100 ranking for its 2021 edition.

The national oil and gas company has held the top spot 11 years consecutively, and has recorded a brand value of US$12 billion (RM50.3 billion), according to the brand valuation authority.

The national oil and gas company held a gap of more than US$8 billion (RM33.5 billion) over second-placed brand Maybank, which was valued at US$3.7 billion (RM15.5 billion), with Petronas maintaining its brand ranking lead despite sustaining a brand value decrease of 21% in 2021, according to Brand Finance. The top three was completed by Genting in third, with a brand value of US$3.1 billion (RM13 billion).

Brand Finance also ranks the relative strength of brands with metrics that evaluate marketing investment, stakeholder equity and business performance.

On these criteria, telecommunications company takes the top spot in Malaysia with a brand strength index (BSI) score of 87.3 points out of a possible 100, reclaiming the title of strongest brand from Petronas which scored 87.0 points. The top three strongest brands ranking is completed by Maybank, with a score of 86.8.

The top 10 companies in the rankings account for 63% of the total brand value in the Brand Finance Malaysia 100 2021 ranking, according the brand valuation outfit, while the bottom 50 brands contributed just 7% of the total brand value evaluated. Overall, the total value of the top 100 brands in Malaysia for 2021 has dropped 12% from the preceding year to US$49.3 billion (RM206.8 billion).