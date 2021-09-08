In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Matthew H Tong / 8 September 2021 1:08 pm / 2 comments

The last time Theophilus Chin worked on a rendering for the all-new Proton Satria Neo was in 2017. At the time, the three-door hatch was based on the Geely GS Sport, but today, the rendering maestro has taken things up a notch.

You’re looking at his latest rendition of the Neo, this one based on the new Lynk & Co 02. It’s actually a rather stylish five-door crossover, so what Theo did was convert the 02 into a three-door hatch, then plastered the fascia of the Geely Emgrand S, a B-segment crossover, to create this one-off look.

The rear end, on the other hand, is achieved by combining a sliver of the 02 (upwards of the tailgate and LED lights) with the rump of the Geely Xing Rui sedan. Finer adjustments include the customary but non-riveted flared wheel arches, the infinite weave grille with new Proton roundel, the Proton script on the tailgate, as well as twin oval tailpipes from the Xing Rui.

Now, the Satria Neo was launched some 15 years ago to replace the original, and remained in production until 2015, when it was discontinued due to poor sales. Many of those who have owned either generations of the Satria are still fans of the little hatch, perhaps even hoping for a third-generation model to rekindle the embers of their old flame.

Chances are slim, but perhaps not entirely impossible. Geely previously revealed that it plans to introduce more BMA-based Proton models (like the X50) in the future. The platform can accommodate wheelbases between 2,550 mm and 2,700 mm, with track widths of between 1,500 and 1,600 mm. It’s modular as well, featuring a set of standardised interfaces for powertrain, electrical systems, chassis and body modules, allowing it to be used as a base for sedans, MPVs and SUVs.

Proton also recently told us that its GEP3 1.5L turbocharged engine (jointly developed by Volvo and Geely) will play a major role moving forward, considering that the CamPro VVT has matured and R&D officially ended. Further details pertaining to the GEP3’s future remain unknown for the time being, but they will likely be manufactured at Proton’s Tanjung Malim plant.

