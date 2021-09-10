In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Mick Chan / 10 September 2021 5:39 pm / 6 comments

Weltmeister EX5

Chinese electric vehicle company WM Motor will be making its entry into the Indonesia market next year, as it prepares to bring the Weltmeister brand of vehicles into the country. The brand will be represented in Indonesia by PT WM Motor Asia Pacific; leading the brand’s charge will be the Weltmeister W5 electric SUV, otherwise known as the EX5, and this will be the first brand of EVs to go on sale in Indonesia.

This is a five-seat SUV chosen for the Indonesian market “taking into account the Indonesian market taste, [terrain], as well as aspects of practicality and functionality,” director and CEO of WM Motor Pacific Yedi Yunadi Sondy told Indonesian news site Tempo.

Almost exactly two years ago, oil and gas conglomerate PTT announced its collaboration to study the feasibility of producing and distributing EVs in Thailand. According to the Bangkok Post at the time, PTT planned to invest in an EV manufacturing plant alongside developing battery and plastic products.

The Weltmeister EX5 features a single electric motor rated at 218 PS and 315 Nm of torque; the base EX5 variant slated for Indonesia packs a 49 kWh battery that is rated at 300 km of range. Active safety equipment listed for this electric SUV includes Level 2 autonomous driving functions with equipment including a high-resolution front camera, three medium range millimetre-wave radar units and a 360-degree camera system.

In China, this is the first of three versions, this is joined by the EX5 400 gets a 52.5 kWh battery pack for a fully-charged range of 400 km. A third variant, the EX5 500 gets a 56.9 kWh battery for 460 km of range. The range was rounded up by the EX5 Pro, a bodykitted version with a 59.5 kWh battery. China pricing for the EX5 starts from 149,800 yuan (RM96,222).

Slightly further afield, distributor PT WM Motor Asia Pacific will also be present in the Philippines, where there are already 7,000 electric vehicles registered with the country’s land transport board. Meanwhile, PT WM Motor Asia Pacific will also enter markets including Vietnam, New Caledonia, French Polynesia and more, according to Motor1 Indonesia.

