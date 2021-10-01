In Bikes, Kawasaki, Local Bike News, Modenas / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 1 October 2021 4:04 pm / 0 comments

After the announcement of Kawasaki Malaysia Motors (KMM), now known as KMSB, relinquishing distributorship of Kawasaki motorcycles in Malaysia, Motosikal dan Enjin Nasional or Modenas will be taking over the helm. This will be done via its distribution arm Edaran Modenas (EMOS) and is effective October 1.

The appointment from Kawasaki Heavy Industries Japan (KHI) covers wholesaling of the entire range of Kawasaki products including vehicles, spare parts and accessories. Additionally EMOS will provide customer service information involving technical service and recall activity information as required.

A transition period of six months has been put in place to enable current Kawasaki customers in Malaysia to obtain spare parts and technical service. Malaysian Kawasaki customers may still obtain such services from their current Kawasaki dealers where they made their purchase, or any authorised Kawasaki dealer or spare parts stockist during the transition.

A move by KHI to increase its stake in local motorcycle maker Modenas in 2019 from 19% to 30% at a cost of RM40.3 million allowed it to take an active role in Modenas manufacturing operations in Malaysia. News then emerged in early 2020 that Modenas would begin assembling Kawasaki motorcycles, notably in the middleweight and quarter-litre class but no further developments transpired, likely due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since then, the only tangible result of the tie-up between Modenas and KHI in Malaysia was the display of a single Kawasaki Ninja 250 with Modenas badging displayed at the National Automotive Policy launch in February 2020. At the time an industry source close to the issue told paultan.org there was a plan for Modenas to assemble and distribute Kawasaki motorcycles below 650 cc in Malaysia, leaving the then KMM to support sales of large displacement Kawasakis.