4 October 2021

Aside from Thailand, the facelifted Peugeot 3008 has also been launched in Indonesia, together with its larger 5008 sibling. Just like in the Land of Smiles, the five- and seven-seater SUVs come fully imported from Malaysia, built at the Naza Automotive Manufacturing plant in Gurun, Kedah – now majority-owned by Stellantis (née Groupe PSA).

Unlike in our northern neighbour, where the 3008 is sold only in top Allure trim, both models are also offered as the entry-level Active. Prices start at 590 million rupiah (RM172,800) for the 3008 Active, rising up to 720 million rupiah (RM210,900) for the 3008 Active. As for the 5008, the Active retails at 645 million rupiah (RM188,900), while the Allure is the most expensive of the lot at 775 million rupiah (RM227,000).

All models are powered by an an unchanged Prince 1.6 litre turbocharged petrol engine, producing 167 PS at 6,000 rpm and 245 Nm of torque from 1,400 to 4,000 rpm. An Aisin six-speed automatic gearbox (with paddle shifters) sends drive to the front wheels, with the Advanced Grip Control with Normal, ESP off, Snow, Mud and Sand modes adding a modicum of off-road ability.

The nip and tuck introduces a far more aggressive face to the 3008, featuring a “frameless” grille that stretches towards the dramatic vertical LED daytime running lights at the corners. The headlights are also now full-LED units as standard, whereas the previous Active came with halogen units. The Allure, meanwhile, receives auto-levelling projector LED lamps.

Elsewhere, the air intakes have been reprofiled to suit, while the Allure also gets “triple-claw” LED taillights with slimmer vertical bars and sequential indicators. A 3008 badge has also been added to the bonnet, mirroring the latest 508, 208 and 2008.

Inside, you’ll find new graphics for the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, as well as an infotainment touchscreen that now measures ten inches for the Allure (the Active retains the old eight-inch display). There are also new trim and upholstery options to brighten up what was already a very futuristic cabin, plus a Qi wireless charger on the Allure.

Otherwise, the standard kit remains identical and includes 18-inch two-tone alloy wheels (in a “Detroit” design for the 3008 and “Los Angeles” for the 5008), keyless entry, push-button start, power-adjustable front seats (eight-way for driver, six-way passenger), fabric-and-leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control, navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, six speakers and a reverse camera.

The Allure adds roof rails, a panoramic sunroof, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, ambient lighting and a hands-free powered tailgate. Safety-wise, all models get six airbags and stability control, but only the Allure comes with lane keeping assist, traffic sign recognition, a driver attention monitor and a blind spot monitor. However, autonomous emergency braking is still not fitted.

The question now is how long we’ll have to wait until the new 3008 and 5008 finally get their Malaysian launch, given that we’re the production hub for the group in Southeast Asia. Our guess is that it will be soon, now that Bermaz has fully taken over the Peugeot distributorship from Naza and former partner Berjaya. We’ve also spotted the smaller 2008 out on local roads, also due to be launched next month.

