In Cars, Ford, International News, Spyshots / By Danny Tan / 20 October 2021 10:31 am / 0 comments

Click to enlarge

Last week, first images of the 2022 Ford Ranger baring a Maverick-style face emerged, with the next-generation one-tonne pick-up truck caught putting on development miles in Thailand. Now here’s more from where that came from, and there’s more than one variant on display too.

While the camo-covered mules look similar at a glance, Ranger6G says that they are – from left to right – the new Ranger in XLT, FX4, Wildtrak trim levels. What we can see is the different headlamps between the middle and rightmost unit, which has projector headlamps in a two-tier layout.

The rightmost Ranger also wears a honeycomb mesh grille, as opposed to the studded design of the middle car, which was also seen in the previous spyshot. The middle car also has a silver trim surround for the fog lamps. Its wheels are simple grey six-spoke units. The leftmost car has two-tone wheels similar to Ford’s official teaser image and video.

Click to enlarge

In June, Ford revealed the compact Maverick unibody truck in the US, and that model has a similar style of face, with C-shaped headlights joined by a bar that also holds the Blue Oval badge. However, the bottom end of the Ranger’s headlamps does not touch the grille, with the gap filled by vertical elements that also frame the air intake. The regular-looking rear end features new three-dimensional taillights.

Word is that the new Ranger will have a plug-in hybrid model offered alongside the usual range of diesel engines. The PHEV will reportedly pair a 2.3 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol unit with an electric motor to deliver 367 PS and 680 Nm of torque, plus fuel consumption of 3.0 litres per 100 km.

Also expected are the carry-over 2.0 litre twin-turbo turbodiesel, a new 3.0 litre turbocharged V6 diesel, and the 314 PS/542 Nm 2.7 litre turbo V6 petrol from the reborn Bronco. While these are the available engines globally, ASEAN and Australia are set to get the usual diesel, the PHEV will likely be offered in Europe, and the petrol V6 is expected to be North America-only. What do you think of the Ranger’s new look?