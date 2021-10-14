In Cars, Ford, International News / By Jonathan Lee / 14 October 2021 12:11 pm / 0 comments

We’re getting closer and closer to the reveal of the new Ford Ranger, but recent spyshots are showing quite a bit more of the pick-up truck than perhaps the Blue Oval would’ve liked. These images, which have surfaced on social media and Internet forums, gives us a better look at the new front fascia.

The face looks to be inspired by the smaller unibody Maverick and the larger F-150, with C-shaped headlights that flank a massive hexagonal grille, joined together by a full-width bar bearing the Ford badge. Twin vertical bars stretch from the headlights to the lower bumper, framing the air intake and fog lights.

Along the side, the fender box flares give the Ranger greater road presence and are coupled with reshaped front vents, although the doors look to be identical to those on the current T6. The rear end is as we’ve seen before, featuring new three-dimensional taillights.

These photos lend greater credence to images posted by Australian publication Wheels, purportedly showing an undisguised model. It shows a similar front end but differs in certain details, such as the doors, front fender vents and taillights. This suggests that the vehicle is either an early styling buck, a different model (perhaps a US-market model) or simply a very good Photoshop render.

Aside from the revised looks, the new Ranger is expected to usher in a new era of electrification, with a plug-in hybrid model expected to be offered alongside the usual range of petrol and diesel engines. This variant will reportedly pair a 2.3 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol mill with an electric motor to deliver a whopping 367 PS and 680 Nm of torque, plus an impressive fuel consumption figure of 3.0 litres per 100 km.

Also available will be the carryover 2.0 litre twin-turbo four-pot diesel, as well as a new 3.0 litre turbocharged V6. On the petrol side, the Ranger is likely to utilise the 314 PS/542 Nm 2.7 litre turbo V6 from the new Bronco, which utilises the chassis of the outgoing model.

The availability of these powertrains will likely depend on the market, with Southeast Asia and Australasia due to receive the diesel mills. The plug-in hybrid model, on the other hand, will likely be offered in Europe, built at Ford’s Pretoria plant in South Africa, while the petrol V6 is expected to be a North America exclusive.

The new Ranger should also feature a bunch of new technologies, including the latest SYNC 4 infotainment systems with 12- and 15.5-inch touchscreen options (the latter likely to be a vertical display, as per the electric Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning) and an optional 12-inch digital instrument display.

Advances in active safety tech is also expected. The current Ranger pioneered several driver assistance systems in the one-tonne pick-up market, such as autonomous emergency braking and adaptive control, so expect the new one to come with all the latest features. The new Ranger will be developed in collaboration with Volkswagen, sharing its underpinnings with the next-generation Amarok.