By Danny Tan / 15 July 2021 5:28 pm

This is the Ford Ranger XL Street Special Edition, released by Ford Thailand to celebrate its 25th anniversary. Only 300 units of this dressed-up open cab Ranger T6 – inspired by Ford Thailand’s racing truck – will be made available in the Land of Smiles.

The sporty XL Street itself is not new, having surfaced together with the revamped 2021 Ranger range in late 2020. Limited run aside, this SE gets some additional kit for the 682,000 baht (RM87,727) asking price, which is slightly higher than the XL Street’s 669,000 baht (RM86,075) launch price.

The most obvious addition for the SE is the bold F-O-R-D grille made popular by Ford’s high performance Raptor trucks (the race truck uses it as well). The sporty look on this low rider is enhanced by a bodykit comprising front and rear bumper extensions, side skirts and a tailgate spoiler. The bodykit is in black and body colour, with grey on the front chin’s centre section.

The 16-inch wheels (215/70 tyres) are in black, and so are the wing mirror caps and door handles. The silver and red decals – again inspired by the Thai race truck – are also new. Twin centre stripes run the length of the two-door truck, and side stickers flow from the front wheels to the bed. They go well with both Lightning Blue and Absolute Black body colour options.

The Ranger XL Street is powered by a 2.2 litre turbodiesel, mated exclusively to a six-speed manual gearbox. The oil burner’s 160 hp and 385 Nm of torque goes to the rear axle. Should be quite entertaining, right?

The standard kit list isn’t as comprehensive as the range toppers as this is after all a low rider XL. Still, the Street gets an auto-dimming rear view mirror, one-touch driver’s window, 8.0-inch touchscreen head unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth, six speakers, voice command and dual airbags.

What do you think of the Ranger XL Street? Would such a pick-up gain traction in Malaysia where most truck types covet the bigfoot look?