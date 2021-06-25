In Cars, Ford, International News / By Danny Tan / 25 June 2021 6:08 pm / 1 comment

The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT and Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition have completed the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) certification and range labelling processes.

At 270 miles (435 km) and 260 miles (418 km) respectively, the electric car’s final EPA figures better the targeted range of 250 miles (402 km) for the GT and 235 miles (378 km) for the GT Performance Edition, per full charge.

“With Pirelli summer tyres and MagneRide damping system, Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition drivers get the performance thrills of 0-60 mph (0-96 km/h) in 3.5 seconds while being able to travel further with the final EPA-estimated range of 260 miles (418 km),” said Darren Palmer, global director of battery electric vehicles at Ford. He added that more than half of Mustang Mach-E GT orders have been for the Performance Edition.

For the uninitiated, the famous Mustang name and badge is now on an SUV, and an electric one at that. The performance flagship is the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition with 439 hp and 860 Nm of torque from a dual-motor setup (AWD) and an 88 kWh battery. The standard GT makes do with 47 Nm less torque (813 Nm) but peak power is similar.

The Mustang Mach-E menu is pretty long, and aside from the GT, regular variants range from Select to Premium, offered in RWD or AWD, with 68 kWh and 88 kWh battery choices. And as with most new cars these days, there’s a First Edition with all the bells and whistles too. The reigning North American Utility Vehicle of the Year has been introduced in Europe, and will be made in China for China too.

The starting price of the Mustang Mach-E GT is US$59,900 (RM248,952) and the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition is from US$64,900 (RM269,744). Demand is high and deliveries will begin in the fall.

With the traditional big boys of the auto industry piling in, Tesla – which Geely’s EV head recently dismissed as not impressive – no longer has the performance EV market all to itself. Speaking of Ford, the Blue Oval has merged electric with its perennial sales champion to come up with the F-150 Lightning pick-up truck. Electric trucks – that’s another new battleground.

