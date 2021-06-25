The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT and Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition have completed the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) certification and range labelling processes.
At 270 miles (435 km) and 260 miles (418 km) respectively, the electric car’s final EPA figures better the targeted range of 250 miles (402 km) for the GT and 235 miles (378 km) for the GT Performance Edition, per full charge.
“With Pirelli summer tyres and MagneRide damping system, Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition drivers get the performance thrills of 0-60 mph (0-96 km/h) in 3.5 seconds while being able to travel further with the final EPA-estimated range of 260 miles (418 km),” said Darren Palmer, global director of battery electric vehicles at Ford. He added that more than half of Mustang Mach-E GT orders have been for the Performance Edition.
For the uninitiated, the famous Mustang name and badge is now on an SUV, and an electric one at that. The performance flagship is the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition with 439 hp and 860 Nm of torque from a dual-motor setup (AWD) and an 88 kWh battery. The standard GT makes do with 47 Nm less torque (813 Nm) but peak power is similar.
The Mustang Mach-E menu is pretty long, and aside from the GT, regular variants range from Select to Premium, offered in RWD or AWD, with 68 kWh and 88 kWh battery choices. And as with most new cars these days, there’s a First Edition with all the bells and whistles too. The reigning North American Utility Vehicle of the Year has been introduced in Europe, and will be made in China for China too.
The starting price of the Mustang Mach-E GT is US$59,900 (RM248,952) and the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition is from US$64,900 (RM269,744). Demand is high and deliveries will begin in the fall.
With the traditional big boys of the auto industry piling in, Tesla – which Geely’s EV head recently dismissed as not impressive – no longer has the performance EV market all to itself. Speaking of Ford, the Blue Oval has merged electric with its perennial sales champion to come up with the F-150 Lightning pick-up truck. Electric trucks – that’s another new battleground.
GALLERY: Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition
GALLERY: Ford Mustang Mach-E
For the first time in 55 years, Ford is expanding the Mustang line-up with the all-electric Mustang Mach-E SUV joining the sports coupe, convertible and special editions, featuring an all-new infotainment system and connected vehicle technology.
Mustang Mach-E boldly fuses modern looks with smart design, delivering powerful capability in a whole new shape that can grow with people and their families.
Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition brings the thrills that Mustang is famous for, targeting 60 miles per hour in the mid-3-second range and targeting an estimated 342 Kw (459 horsepower) and 830 Nm (612 ft.-lbs.) of torque.
Mustang Mach-E embodies the Mustang spirit – from its sleek silhouette and muscular curves to exhilarating drive experiences that offer unique driving dynamics and sounds.
Mustang Mach-E comes equipped with 19-inch machined-face aluminum wheels with high gloss black-painted pockets.
Ever since the original Mustang took the world by storm in 1964, it quickly came to represent the best of the American spirit: Freedom, progress, fast performance and a touch of rebellion. Now, Mustang is ready to reimagine these ideas for a powerful electric future, with space for customers’ growing needs, all-weather capability, and innovative, connected technology solutions with secure over-the-air updates that continue to improve your vehicle.
By moving the vehicle’s front wheelbase forward, Ford was able to give Mustang Mach-E the space needed to design its signature hood and aggressive headlights.
Equipped with an extended range battery and rear-wheel drive, Mustang Mach-E has a targeted EPA-estimated 300 miles of range.
In extended-range all-wheel-drive configurations, Mustang Mach-E is targeting 332 horsepower and 417 ft.-lbs.2 of torque – with the standard all-wheel-drive variation targeting a faster 0-60 miles per hour time than the base Porsche Macan series.
The Mustang Mach-E is instantly recognizable as a Mustang, with designers preserving the Mustang’s rear-haunch design and trademark tri-bar tail lamps, creating larger rear fenders that give the vehicle a wider feel and a more powerful stance
Electric vehicle owners do 80 percent of their charging at home, and Ford is offering a Ford Connected Charge Station that will be able to add an estimated average range of 32 miles per charging hour with a 240V outlet to the Mustang Mach-E RWD with extended range battery.
Created a few blocks away from Henry Ford’s first factory in Detroit, Mustang Mach-E was brought to life through a development process concentrated entirely on customer needs and desires. The result is a sleek, beautiful SUV that delivers spirited ride and handling, with state-of-the-art connected vehicle technology that makes Mustang Mach-E even better over time.
Mustang Mach-E delivers three unique drive experiences – Whisper, Engage and Unbridled – each offering finely tuned driving dynamics packaged with a unique sensory experience to make driving even more enjoyable.
Along with creating a more sharply angled windshield to emphasize the Mustang Mach-E’s sporty look, Ford also dropped the car’s rail faster and in a more coupe-like style.
Phone as a Key technology makes its debut in the Ford lineup with Mustang Mach-E. Using Bluetooth, the vehicle can detect customers’ smartphones as they approach, unlocking the Mustang Mach-E and allowing you to start driving without getting his or her cell out of their pocket or using a key fob. A backup code also can be entered on the center touch screen to start and drive the vehicle in the event the phone battery dies.
When the Mustang Mach-E launches in late 2020, a new all-wheel-drive system (eAWD) will be available that can apply torque independently to the front and rear axles to deliver impressive acceleration and improved handling. Ford tuned this eAWD system to provide excellent traction on the road, rigorously testing the vehicle in wet and snowy terrain to help control for slippery conditions.
Drive experience features on the Mustang Mach-E include custom-designed vehicle responsiveness such as sportier steering controls, ambient lighting, sounds tuned for an authentic all-electric experience, and dynamic cluster animations that are tied to driving behavior.
Comments
Not only SUV but an EV too. Double heresy to Stang fans & owners.