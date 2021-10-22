In Bikes, International Bike News, MotoGP / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 22 October 2021 9:08 am / 0 comments

A deal has been signed between RNF Racing and Italian telecommunications company With, part of the Europe Energy Group, for sponsorship to campaign the 2022 MotoGP season. Rebranded as RNF Racing Team from Sepang Racing Team after Malaysian national oil company Petronas withdrew sponsorship this year, the deal also sees RNF racing the Yamaha YZR-M1.

Competing in MotoGP as RNF MotoGP Team, RNF will function as an independent satellite team to Yamaha Factory Racing. For 2022, RNF will have Andrea Dovizioso, who took a sabbatical year in 2021 after announcing his departure from Ducati and South African Darryn Binder who moves up to MotoGP directly from Moto3 where he rode for Petronas Sprinta Racing.

Debuting in 2019, the then SRT had a stunning first season, almost clinching the 2020 MotoGP World Championship as a privateer team. However, both 2020 riders with SRT, Fabio Quartararo and Franco Morbidelli, have transitioned to the Yamaha Factory team.