Dalam masa beberapa tahun yang lepas, kita sudah melihat evolusi beberapa model Range Rover, tetapi inilah model perdana terbaru, generasi kelima dengan nama kod L460, untuk menggantikan Range Rover L405 yang kini sudah berusia lebih sembilan tahun.
Ia diperkenalkan dalam dua versi, iaitu Standard Wheelbase (SWB) dan Long Wheelbase (LWB), dan dibina atas platform Modular Longitudinal Architecture-Flex (MLA-Flex) baru yang boleh menerima kombinasi pelbagai penggerak seperti enjin pembakaran dalaman, plug-in hybrid ataupun elektrik penuh.
Pilihan penggerak untuk Range Rover L460 ini bermula dengan enam versi, iaitu dua yang menggunakan enjin petrol enam silinder 3.0L (360 PS/500 Nm untuk P360 dan 400 PS/550 Nm untuk P400), tiga yang menggunakan enjin diesel enam silinder 3.0L (249 PS/600 Nm untuk D250, 300 PS/650 Nm untuk D300 dan 350 PS/700 Nm untuk D350), serta satu yang menggunakan enjin V8 4.4L turbo, berkuasa 530 PS dan 750 Nm tork (P530).
Ia kemudiannya diikuti dua model plug-in hybrid, yang menggunakan padanan enjin petrol enam silinder 3.0 liter (440 PS untuk P440e dan 510 PS untuk P510e) bersama motor elektrik 105 kW (142 PS) serta bateri 38.2 kWh. Model ini boleh menyediakan jarak gerak menggunakan elektrik sahaja sehingga 100 km dan boleh dicas semula untuk mencecah tahap bateri 80% dalam masa kurang satu jam menggunakan pengecas pantas DC (apabila menggunakan pengecas AC pada kadar 7.2 kW ia mengambil masa lima jam untuk penuh). Model elektrik penuh pula hanya akan diperkenalkan pada tahun 2024.
Kesemua roda Range Rover L460 dipegang oleh suspensi udara sport, yang turut boleh mengambil data daripada sistem navigasi dan disambungkan kepada sistem Adaptive Cruise Control untuk membuat pelarasan mengikut keadaan jalan. Rim yang disediakan adalah sehingga saiz 23 inci.
Model ini juga adalah Range Rover pertama yang datang dengan sistem rear-wheel steering untuk semua varian, di mana ia boleh memberikan belokan sehingga 7.3 darjah untuk memberikan pengendalian lebih mudah dalam kelajuan rendah dan lebih stabiliti apabila dalam kelajuan tinggi.
Pada bahagian dalam, sistem infotainmen Pivi Pro boleh diakses menggunakan skrin sesentuh melengkung 13.1 inci manakala di depan pemandu pula terdapat panel instrumen 13.7 inci dengan grafik yang boleh diubah. Melalui sistem ClearSight, dengan kamera 360 darjah, pemandu bukan sahaja boleh melihat keadaan di hadapan dan belakang kenderaan pada skrin di dalam, tetapi juga permukaan jalan di bawah kenderaan.
Fungsi kawalan suara untuk sistem infotainmen L460 adalah daripada Amazon Alexa, dan ia juga boleh bekerjasama dengan Apple CarPlay, Android Auto serta Baidu Carlife. Bagi penumpang di belakang, terdapat dua skrin sesentuh 11.4 inci, soket pengecas di setiap tempat duduk dan sehingga lapan soket USB-C. Land Rover juga menyatakan bahawa sistem hotspot Wi-Fi pada kenderaan ini boleh disambung kepada hingga lapan peranti dalam satu masa.
Tiga tetapan tempat duduk ditawarkan bagi Range Rover L460 ini, iaitu empat dan lima yang disediakan untuk SWB dan LWB, serta tujuh tempat duduk khas untuk LWB. Tempat duduk belakang ini boleh dilaras secara elektronik, dilengkapi dengan liang untuk pendingin dan pemanas, serta boleh disandarkan sehingga 12 darjah.
Untuk sistem bantuan pemandu, L460 dilengkapi dengan Park Assist terkini dengan Remote Park Assist yang membolehkan kenderaan masuk ke kawasan parkir menegak dan melintang secara sendiri. Sistem ini menggunakan 12 sensor ultrasonik dan empat kamera keliling untuk mencari ruang parkir dan memaparkannya pada skrin untuk dipilih oleh pemandu.
Sistem lain yang terdapat dalam pakej Driver Assist adalah termasuk Adaptive Cruise Control dengan Steering Assist, Driver Condition Response, Blind Spot Assist, Rear Traffic Monitor dan Rear Collision Monitor dengan Occupant Protection Assist. Apabila terdapat risiko perlanggaran, sistem ini bukan sahaja akan memberi amaran, tetapi juga mengetatkan tali pinggang, melaras penyandar kepala, menutup tingkap dan membetulkan keadaan tempat duduk.
Di United Kingdom, Range Rover generasi kelima ini sudah boleh mula ditempah, pada harga bermula 94,400 pound sterling (RM539,651).
