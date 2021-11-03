The nominees for the 2021-2022 Car of the Year Japan awards have been named, with 29 cars vying for the top prize. The nominated vehicles are passenger cars that were announced or launched in the country between November 1, 2020 and October 31, 2021.
The 2021-2022 nominees are the:
Audi A3
Audi e-tron
Audi Q5/Q5 Sportback
BMW 4 Series Coupe/Cabriolet/Gran Coupe/M4 Coupe
Cadillac CT5
Cadillac XT4
Cadillac Escalade
Chevrolet Corvette
DS7 Crossback
Honda N-One
Honda Vezel (HR-V)
Honda Civic
Mazda MX-30 EV
Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross PHEV
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Nissan Note/Note Aura/Note Aura Nismo/Note Autech Crossover
Peugeot 3008
Suzuki Solio/Solio Bandit
Suzuki Wagon R Smile
Toyota GR 86/Subaru BRZ
Toyota Mirai
Toyota Aqua (Prius c)
Toyota Corolla Cross
Toyota Land Cruiser
Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake
Volkswagen Golf/Golf Variant
A 60-member judging panel will shortlist the nominees to just 10 cars in the next stage of the awards, before an overall winner is decided together with recipients of a few special awards. The Subaru Levorg was the winner of the previous edition of the awards. Which car do you think will take the crown this time?
Merc will win this again for Geely.
Toyota Land Cruiser or Mirai…both are grounbreaking vehicles
Mazda CX30 need a hybrid for the next 5 years.
The MX 30 EV has unreasonably low mileage like Honda E EV.
Geely is also trying to build a 1300km range extender.
hope the toyobaru wins
Is this real? Where’s Myvi, Axia, Bezza, Ativa?