The nominees for the 2021-2022 Car of the Year Japan awards have been named, with 29 cars vying for the top prize. The nominated vehicles are passenger cars that were announced or launched in the country between November 1, 2020 and October 31, 2021.

The 2021-2022 nominees are the:

  • Audi A3
  • Audi e-tron
  • Audi Q5/Q5 Sportback
  • BMW 4 Series Coupe/Cabriolet/Gran Coupe/M4 Coupe
  • Cadillac CT5
  • Cadillac XT4
  • Cadillac Escalade
  • Chevrolet Corvette
  • DS7 Crossback
  • Honda N-One
  • Honda Vezel (HR-V)
  • Honda Civic
  • Mazda MX-30 EV
  • Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
  • Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross PHEV
  • Mercedes-Benz C-Class
  • Mercedes-Benz S-Class
  • Nissan Note/Note Aura/Note Aura Nismo/Note Autech Crossover
  • Peugeot 3008
  • Suzuki Solio/Solio Bandit
  • Suzuki Wagon R Smile
  • Toyota GR 86/Subaru BRZ
  • Toyota Mirai
  • Toyota Aqua (Prius c)
  • Toyota Corolla Cross
  • Toyota Land Cruiser
  • Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake
  • Volkswagen Golf/Golf Variant

    • A 60-member judging panel will shortlist the nominees to just 10 cars in the next stage of the awards, before an overall winner is decided together with recipients of a few special awards. The Subaru Levorg was the winner of the previous edition of the awards. Which car do you think will take the crown this time?