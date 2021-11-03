In Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 3 November 2021 10:39 am / 5 comments

The nominees for the 2021-2022 Car of the Year Japan awards have been named, with 29 cars vying for the top prize. The nominated vehicles are passenger cars that were announced or launched in the country between November 1, 2020 and October 31, 2021.

The 2021-2022 nominees are the:

Audi Q5/Q5 Sportback

BMW 4 Series Coupe/Cabriolet/Gran Coupe/M4 Coupe

Suzuki Solio/Solio Bandit

Suzuki Wagon R Smile

A 60-member judging panel will shortlist the nominees to just 10 cars in the next stage of the awards, before an overall winner is decided together with recipients of a few special awards. The Subaru Levorg was the winner of the previous edition of the awards. Which car do you think will take the crown this time?