In Cars, International News, Volkswagen / By Matthew H Tong / 9 September 2020 10:46 am / 0 comments

Volkswagen has released the new Golf Estate and Alltrack Mk8 models, offering more practicality and space than the previous generation Golf Mk7 wagon. The new model is 66 mm longer, measuring at 4.63 metres. Most of the growth went into the wheelbase, offering a 38-mm increase in rear legroom.

Boot space measures at 611 litres with the rear seats up (6 litres more than the Mk7), and expands to 1,642 litres (a 22 litre increase) with the seats folded flat. Included in the boot area are bag hooks, 12-volt and 230-volt power sockets, plus the optional, electrically extendable tow hook. A hands-free powered tailgate is also available separately.

In terms of design, it’s pretty much the same as the regular Golf from the face right down to the B-pillars. The roofline is extended and slopes down towards the roof spoiler. At the back, the rear window is steeply raked, and the LED tail lights are new, further differentiating the wagons from the hatch.

The Alltrack variant, on the other hand, is simply a jacked up version of the Estate, replete with plastic body claddings and a unique front bumper with GTI-style five-point LEDs. Both models get unique exhaust finishers as well.

Volkswagen has yet to reveal details regarding engine choices, but expect the wagons to come with the same three- and four-cylinder mills offered with the hatch. That includes the GTD’s 2.0 litre TDI engine with 200 PS and 400 Nm of torque, GTI’s EA888 2.0 litre TSI mill with 245 PS and 370 Nm, and possibly the GTE’s electrified 1.4 litre PHEV powertrain that makes a total of 245 PS and 400 Nm. 4Motion all-wheel drive with XDS electronic differential should be standard on the Alltrack.

All safety features available on the Mk8 hatch should be carried over. That includes autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, car-to-x communication, and more. A 10.25-inch Digital Cockpit instrument display plus a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, along with the hatch’s 30-colour LED ambient lighting system, are expected to be offered, too.

GALLERY: 2021 Volkswagen Golf Estate

GALLERY: 2021 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack