In Cars, Local News, Mitsubishi / By Danny Tan / 8 November 2021 11:24 am / 0 comments

Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) has announced the opening of a new 3S centre in Kota Damansara, operated by authorised dealer Millennium Autohaus. With this new addition, Mitsubishi has now has 15 dealer outlets within the Klang Valley.

Located at 2A-E, Jalan Teknologi 3/1, Pusat Teknologi Sunsuria, the new Kota Damansara dealership is easily accessible via the NKVE highway. The 12,370 sq.ft. facility features MMC’s latest brand identity and has a customer lounge with WiFi and five service bays. The showroom display area can house three units.

“As business operations have restored nationwide, Mitsubishi Motors is placing a lot of emphasis on enhancing our network development such as establishing more dealerships and upgrading our facility, as well as digitally advancing our platforms to provide our customers with the best shopping experience,” said Shinya Ikeda, MMM’s new CEO.

MMM is on a roll, having achieved its highest ever monthly sales in October with 2,041 units. Momentum is set to continue thanks to the extension of the SST exemption period till June 2022.

“This move will certainly help more Malaysians to purchase cars with extra savings and at the same time boost the nation’s economy through the automotive sector. We would also like to thank our customers for their great support and patience towards the Mitsubishi Motors brand. We will continue to enrich our customer’s touchpoints, providing them with more convenience and only the best,” Ikeda added.