12 November 2021

Kia has revealed teaser images of the Concept EV9, which will preview the South Korean carmaker’s second dedicated electric vehicle after the EV6. The car, which will take the form of an SUV roughly the size of the seven-seater Telluride, will be revealed at the LA Auto Show on November 17.

Contrasting against the sleek contours of the EV6, the EV9 will be a boxier take on Kia’s “Opposites United” styling language, characterised by blocky surfacing, chunky fender flares, a wraparound windscreen design and the obligatory “floating roof” look.

At the front, you’ll find L-shaped daytime running lights that frame pixel-style headlamps (very similar to what Hyundai is doing with its Ioniq lineup of EVs). Remnants of Kia’s “tiger nose” grille can be seen in the silver bars that frame the top and bottom of the scalloped front end. The deeply-sculpted sides will also feature an upswept beltline that leads into the distinctive vertical taillights.

Kia teases Concept EV9 Kia teases Concept EV9

Inside, there will be a clean, minimalist dashboard that is typical of show cars, with the freestanding instrument and infotainment display panel sitting on a sort of “shelf”. Also fitted will be a single-spoke oblong steering wheel, and Kia is promising sustainable materials such as reused fishing nets in the carpeting, recycled plastic bottles in the fabric and “vegan” leather.

The production version of the EV9 will ride on a stretched version of the Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) that already underpins the EV6, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Genesis GV60.