In Local News / By Danny Tan / 24 November 2021 10:06 am / 0 comments

The road transport department (JPJ) has launched Ops Sedar, which starts today (November 24). The nationwide enforcement exercise will have roadblocks to catch vehicles with no valid insurance coverage.

JPJ says that according to its observation, there are many road users who are running vehicles without insurance. Not having valid insurance will cause trouble for everyone involved should the vehicle get into an accident. During the Covid lockdowns, the requirement for road tax renewal was relaxed, but valid insurance cover has been a must throughout.

JPJ also reminds motorists to not wait till the last minute to renew road tax (LKM) and driving licenses. In September, the transport ministry extended the grace period for expired road tax and driving licenses to December 31. We’re now approaching the end of November, so the end of 2021 is just slightly more than a month away.

JPJ says that during Ops Sedar, it will provide Mobile JPJ facilities that will allow road tax and lesen renewal on the spot. Drive safe and remember to always have valid insurance cover for your vehicle.