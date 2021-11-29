In Bikes, International Bike News, Moto Guzzi / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 29 November 2021 11:42 am / 0 comments

Marking a return to its sportsbike heritage is the 2021 Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello, unveiled at the EICMA show in Italy. The V100 Mandello brings things up-to-date for Moto Guzzi, with semi-active suspension, quickshifter, cornering ABS and liquid-cooling, a definite departure from its current range of retro motorcycles.

Calling it a starting point and a base to construct the future, Moto Guzzi says the V100 Mandello is the first motorcycle to come with adaptive aerodynamics. This takes the form of defectors located on the forward part of the V100’s tank that raise and lower according to speed and riding mode, increasing wind protection for the rider.

In the engine room, power for the V100 Mandello comes from Moto Guzzi’s traverse V-twin, displacing 1,042 cc. Calling it a “compact block” engine, the mill comes with DOHC cylinder heads rotated 90-degrees, allowing for better placement of the intake tract and EFI, with four-valves per cylinder.

Power is rated at 115 hp and 105 Nm, of which 90% of torque is available at 3,500 rpm with engine speed limited to 9,500 rpm, thereby giving the V100 Mandello a strong mid-range punch. A six-speed gearbox drives the traditional Moto Guzzi shaft, now located on the left side of the motorcycle with a lower exit position on the gearbox, doing away with the need for suspension linkage to counteract drive shaft reaction forces.

Ride-by-wire throttle, Marelli 11MP ECU, cornering ABS and six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) gives three engine maps, four level traction control and four ride modes – Travel, Sport, Rain and Road. Ohlins Smart EC 2.0 semi-active suspension is installed, giving real time suspension adjustment to road conditions, riding style, and rider, pillion and luggage weight, with customisable settings.

Biased towards the sport touring side of things as opposed to being a pure sportsbike, the V100 Mandello offers a relaxed riding position and a generously padded saddle, complemented by the electrically operated windshield which, combined with the adaptive aerodynamics, reduces wind pressure on the rider by 22%. Passenger comfort is also taken into account, with a padded pillion seat and grab handles that fall easily to hand.

There are two versions of the V100 Mandello on offer, a base model and the full spec version that includes the Ohlins suspension, quickshifter, heated grips and the Moto Guzzi MIA software that allows connectivity to the rider’s smartphone which displays navigation information on the 5-inch TFT-LCD screen. A full set of luggage is also available, mounting directly to the V100 Mandello without the need for separate brackets.