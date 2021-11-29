In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Nio, Technology / By Mick Chan / 29 November 2021 12:56 pm / 0 comments

Electric vehicle maker from China, Nio and energy provider Shell have entered into a strategic agreement for collaborating on battery swapping stations at Shell EV charging hubs as well as Shell Recharge-branded fast chargers at Nio locations, the companies announced in their statements.

Nio and Shell will jointly build and operate the battery charging and swapping facilities, and the two companies aim to have 100 battery swapping stations built in China by 2025, starting with two pilot sites in the country. The join agreement will also see the two companies construct and operate pilot charging stations in Europe from 2022, and Shell’s EV charging network will also become available to Nio users.

For Europe, Nio and Shell will work together for the integration of the Shell Recharge Mobility Service Provider (MSP) that will offer customers in the region access to one of the largest roaming EV charging networks in Europe through Shell Recharge Solutions, formerly known as Newmotion.

“The cooperation demonstrates Shell’s determination to accelerate the energy transition and commitment to contribute to sustainable development globally. We believe that the cooperation between Nio and Shell will bring better services and experience to electric vehicle users worldwide,” said Nio founder, chairman and CEO William Li.

“Decarbonisation is a global challenge that requires broad-reaching, multi-faceted solutions, [and] this is the most exciting thing about our new partnership with Nio; the breadth of collaboration and the value we can offer our EV customers together, both in Europe and in China,” said Shell Mobility global EVP István Kapitány.

This will include Shell Recharge high-speed charging stations at Nio locations, as well as battery swapping at Shell locations, Kapitány added. Further collaborations that are part of the strategic partnership include the areas of fleet solutions, loyalty programmes and home charging solutions, said Shell in its statement.

In terms of market entry, the Chinese EV maker announced last month that it will be entering the German market in the fourth quarter of next year, following its detailing of its strategy for entering Norway.

As of November 2020, there were 158 battery swap stations in China, where users have been served with more than 1.18 million battery swaps.

Nio launched its 100 kWh battery pack in November 2020, when it was available as an upgrade for customers of existing vehicles originally specified with the 70 kWh battery pack either as a purchase or as a battery-as-a-service subscription, which has also been offered for the 70 kWh battery pack.

At its announcement, the battery subscription service offered savings of 70,000 yuan (RM43,535) off the purchase price in exchange for a 980 yuan (RM610) monthly subscription, while the 100 kWh battery subscription offered savings up to 128,000 yuan (RM79,620) for a monthly subscription fee of 1,480 yuan (RM921).