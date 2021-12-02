In BMW, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 2 December 2021 9:58 am / 0 comments

The BMW Digital Key has finally made its way to Android devices, the German carmaker announced recently. This comes several months after the feature was first launched on Apple’s iOS devices (mainly iPhones), where it is part of the CarKey service.

In terms of functionality, Digital Key allows customers to easily unlock and lock their BMW simply by holding up their smartphone next to the handle of the driver’s door. When inside the vehicle, the engine can also be started when the mobile phone is placed in the wireless charging compartment.

BMW says the feature is stored on the secure element of the smartphone to ensure ease of use and security. Future updates will allow owners to share their digital key with five other people, while Digital Key Plus that is based on ultra-wideband (UWB) technology will enable users to unlock their car without needing to pull out their phone out of their pocket or handbag.

For now, Digital Key is limited to the Samsung Galaxy S21 series as well as the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. There are further limitations too, as the feature for Pixel 6 phones is supported in 12 countries, while it’s just seven for Galaxy S21 phones.