By Mohan K Ramanujam / 2 December 2021 4:34 pm

With the introduction of the Cromwell 1200 and Crossfire 500 and 500X, Brixton Motorcycles moves into large displacement retro-bike territory. The introduction of this pair of big bikes adds to a general update of Brixton Motorcycles range of 125s and 250s, previously introduced to Malaysia in 2018 under the Force Bike Holdings banner.

With a Euro 5 compliant, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine fed by Magneti Marelli, the Cromwell 1200 gets 82 PS at 6,500 rpm and 108 Nm of torque at 3,500 rpm from 1,222 cc. A six-speed gearbox and chain final drive gets power to the rear wheel, a 17-inch hoop shod in Pirelli 160/60 rubber.

On the 18-inch front wheel, wearing a 110/80 tyre, a pair of Nissin callipers grab twin brake discs. Suspension follows conventional retro-bike styling, with telescopic front forks and twin KYB shock absorbers at the back.

Ride-by-wire throttle gives the Cromwell 1200 traction control as well as two ride modes – Eco and Sport. LED DRLs and an LCD instrument panel complete the fit out, with seat height set at 800 mm and the whole package weighing 235 kg.

For the Crossfire 500 and the scrambler styled Crossfire 500X, a unique fuel tank stamped with an ‘X’ on the sides sets this middleweight twin apart from the rest. Power comes from a parallel-twin, liquid-cooled with 486 c, producing 48 PS at 8,500 rpm and 43 Nm at 6,750 rpm.

J Juan supplies the braking system for the Crossfire 500 with a single hydraulic calliper on the front and rear wheels while suspension uses upside-down forks and adjustable KYB monoshock. Seat height for the Crossfire 500 is set at 795 mm and weight is claimed to be 190 kg.