As the Geely Group approaches its 35th birthday, it is now a global group of automotive companies that has generated US$47.191 billion (RM200.1 billion) in revenue last year.

In 2020, brands under the Geely automotive group sold more than 1.32 million units, and has come a long way from founder and chairman Eric Li Shufu’s early years of sourcing and selling refrigerator components, itself having arisen from the search for chemicals for developing film for his prior photography venture.

From refrigerator parts, Li went on to manufacturing refrigerators, which saw sufficent success for Li to move on to building mopeds, and having seen success there too, Li looked to four wheels, thus kicking off Geely’s car manufacturing chapter.

The video touches upon the process Li and the company had gone through in pursuit of building their own cars, the challenges faced in being taken seriously by the automotive industry at large, and the eventual acquisition of Volvo as well as the subsequent births of the group’s new automotive brands.

The purchase of Volvo by Geely has been considered one of the most successful in decades, and has not just become established in auto manufacturing, but has ventured into space as well.

Of course, Geely is very much present right here in Malaysia, having acquired a 49.9% stake in Proton in 2017, a partnership through which the national car brand has released the SUV duo, the X70 and X50 since. Watch the video of the Geely journey below.