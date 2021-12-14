In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Jonathan Lee / 14 December 2021 11:24 am / 0 comments

It’s here – Honda Malaysia has finally opened the order books for the new 11th-generation Civic on our shores. The FE, which will be launched in the first quarter of 2022, replaces the popular tenth-generation FC and aims to continue the company’s stranglehold at the top of the C-segment sedan market.

Only the range-topping RS model is being shown at the moment, powered by a revised 1.5 litre VTEC Turbo four-cylinder. Unlike in Thailand, we get the full outputs of 182 PS at 6,000 rpm and 240 Nm from 1,700 to 4,500 rpm (up 8 PS and 20 Nm), sent to the front wheels via the usual CVT. A leaked memo indicated that the forced-induction engine will be made standard, ditching the base 1.8 litre i-VTEC naturally-aspirated mill – but we’ll have to wait until the launch of the car to know for sure.

I’m sure you’ve already seen the styling and made up your mind about it, so here’s the Cliff Notes version. The FE has a cleaner, more mature design with straighter body lines and the ditching of the FC’s characteristic “Solid Wing Face” front bar and C-shaped taillights. In their place are a slimmer grille and headlight combination and Audi-like trapezoidal LED taillights. The C-pillar kink remains, however.

Unique to the RS model are automatic LED reflector headlights with darkened internals, a gloss black rear spoiler, visible twin tailpipes and gloss black highlights – the latter can be found on the wing mirrors, door handles and shark fin antenna. There are also a smattering of RS badges, and while the Thai- and Indonesian-spec models have to make do with 17-inch alloy wheels, we get the same 18s found on the US and Japanese cars, coming with a handsome Y-spoke design and a matte black finish.

Against the measuring tape, the new Civic is 4,678 mm long, 1,802 mm wide and 1,415 mm tall, making it 30 mm longer, three millimetres wider and one millimetre lower than before; its 2,733 mm wheelbase is also 33 mm longer. Honda says that the latter provides more legroom, especially for rear occupants.

We’re not allowed to show you photos of the interior until after the launch, but we do know that the Civic will come with a more upscale interior than the outgoing model. International photos show a clean horizontal dashboard, a freestanding infotainment touchscreen and full-width air vents with a honeycomb metal mesh cover. The company promises improved material and switchgear quality in concert with the more upmarket look, as well as increased visibility thanks to the A-pillars being pushed 50 mm rearward.

In terms of safety, the RS comes with the Honda Sensing suite of driver assistance features, which include autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centring assist, lane keeping assist and automatic high beam. New for the FE is a Lead Car Departure Notification System, which alerts the driver if the car in front is moving off from a stop. It remains to be seen if the entire package will be offered as standard, as is the case in Thailand.

Also fitted are six airbags, stability control, an electronic parking brake with auto brake hold and Agile Handling Assist, the latter being a brake-activated torque vectoring system. Honda’s LaneWatch blind spot camera is also fitted to the RS.

Honda is promising some improvements under the skin, including a stiffer body structure, increased sound insulation and a retuned chassis aimed at delivering a better ride and handling balance. The new Civic also comes with a new Sport mode, activated by a centre console toggle switch, which sharpens the throttle and CVT response and adds more weight to the steering for a more engaging driving experience.