29 October 2021

While we continue to wait for the arrival of the 11th-generation Honda Civic in Malaysia, Indonesia recently joined Thailand and Singapore in launching the C-segment sedan. Just like in Singapore, only one variant of the Civic will be offered to customers in the world’s largest archipelagic country, which is the RS that is priced at 567 million rupiah (RM165,570).

The RS features a 1.5 litre VTEC Turbo four-cylinder petrol engine that outputs 178 PS at 6,000 rpm and 240 Nm of torque from 1,700 to 4,500 rpm. These figures are identical to the Thailand-market Civic, and so is the CVT that directs drive to the front wheels. Drivers will also have three drive modes at their disposal, namely Normal, Econ and a new Sport.

In terms of kit, the Indonesian-market RS comes standard with 17-inch black matte alloy wheels, full-LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights, dual-zone climate control (with rear vents), keyless entry and engine start (with remote start function), a Honda Smart Key Card, powered front seats, red ambient lighting, suede-leather combination upholstery and paddle shifters.

The nine-inch Display Audio touchscreen infotainment system is a proper Honda OEM unit this time around, and provides access to vehicle settings as well as support for Apple CarPlay. The other screen inside the cabin is the 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster with customisable displays.

On the safety front, the RS gets a pretty comprehensive list of items, including six airbags and the usual array of passive systems. There’s also a full suite of Honda Sensing systems, including Collision Mitigation Brake System (CMBS), Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS), Road Departure Mitigation System (RDM), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow, Auto High Beam and Lead Car Departure Notification System (LCDN). No blind spot monitoring, but there is LaneWatch.

The RS is available in four colours (Ignite Red Metallic, Meteoroid Grey Metallic, Crystal Black Pearl and Platinum White Peal), while a range of Modulo accessories are offered as an option. In stock form, the RS comes with black side mirrors and door handles, dual exhaust outlets as well as a black boot lid spoiler. The Modulo styling package adds on a front grille garnish, a front spoiler lip, side skirts, a rear under spoiler and door visors, while the interior gets a boot tray and rubber floor mats.